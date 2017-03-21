MORE talks to 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett

The Golden Globe-winning show "Empire" is a huge hit with many fans.

One of the show's stars, Jussie Smollett, stopped by MORE to talk about the show's success and what he thinks makes it such a hit.

He talked about his role in the upcoming film "Alien: Covenant" directed by the iconic Ridley Scott, as well another project, "Marshall," set to his theaters in October.

Fans can catch "Empire" on Wednesday nights on FOX 12.

