MORE talks to 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

MORE talks to 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett

Posted: Updated:

The Golden Globe-winning show "Empire" is a huge hit with many fans. 

One of the show's stars, Jussie Smollett, stopped by MORE to talk about the show's success and what he thinks makes it such a hit.

He talked about his role in the upcoming film "Alien: Covenant" directed by the iconic Ridley Scott, as well another project, "Marshall," set to his theaters in October.

Fans can catch "Empire" on Wednesday nights on FOX 12.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.