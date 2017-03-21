Reigning Mrs. Oregon gives a preview of 2017 pageant

The MORE studios were graced by royalty recently with a visit from the current Mrs. Oregon Helen Anderson.

Anderson stopped by to talk about her year and her efforts to help increase awareness of the need for paid family leave.

She also talked about this year’s pageant, which is happening March 25 at the West Linn High School Performing Arts Center.

For more information on the event, hosted by MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich, log on to MrsOregon.net.

