Blazers fall to Milwaukee Bucks 93-90

Khris Middleton scored 26 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Portland Trail Blazers for a 93-90 victory on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points for the Bucks (35-35), who have won nine of 11 as they jostle for playoff position in the Eastern Conference. They are a half-game ahead of Miami for the seventh spot.

Portland (32-38) had won three in a row and eight of 10. It dropped to a full game back of idle Denver for the final postseason berth in the West.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 31 points, and CJ McCollum added 21. Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.