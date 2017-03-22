Two-alarm fire damages N. Clackamas School District maintenance building

Clackamas Fire District #1 responded to a two-alarm fire at the North Clackamas School District facility operations building Tuesday night.

At 8 p.m. fire crews responded to the fire located at 12449 Fuller Road in Milwaukie.

When crews arrived, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm due to the size of the building and the amount of fire showing.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes after the initial call.

No injuries were reported. The maintenance shop was heavily damaged, but the fire wall protected the office space and carpentry shop next door.

Numerous tools and other equipment were damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be gasoline vapors from pressurized portable fueling equipment that migrated upward and reached the pilot light of the gas ceiling furnace.

