Coroner identifies 21-year-old woman hit, killed on I-5 near Kelso

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office has identified the 21-year-old woman who was hit and killed on Interstate 5 near Kelso.

Investigators said Kaycie Marie O'Reilly was walking on the highway at Milepost 35 at 5 a.m. Wednesday when she was hit by a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic.

Her cause of death was the result of multiple blunt force bodily injuries, according to the coroner's office. The manner of death is listed as undetermined as the investigation continues.

The coroner's office asked for the public's help identifying the woman Wednesday night. The coroner's office described the community support that followed as "overwhelming" in helping to identify O'Reilly and notify her family.

The woman driving the car was not injured and is not facing charges, according to Washington State Patrol. Police said the cause of the crash was the pedestrian walking in the roadway.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.