On the Go with Joe at Echo Theater Company

A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >
A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >
A Massachusetts man police say used a dog leash to strangle his girlfriend has been held without bail.More >
A Massachusetts man police say used a dog leash to strangle his girlfriend has been held without bail.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
A man was rescued safely early Thursday morning after accidentally driving his van into the hinge of a drawbridge.More >
A man was rescued safely early Thursday morning after accidentally driving his van into the hinge of a drawbridge.More >
The four people charged with killing a Gresham man faced judges Wednesday, just as authorities are sharing more information about the victim.More >
The four people charged with killing a Gresham man faced judges Wednesday, just as authorities are sharing more information about the victim.More >
Days after the death of US student Otto Warmbier following 17 months detention in North Korea, the country's state media claimed his death was a "mystery."More >
Days after the death of US student Otto Warmbier following 17 months detention in North Korea, the country's state media claimed his death was a "mystery."More >
Three Ducks players were selected in the 2017 NBA Draft.More >
Three Ducks players were selected in the 2017 NBA Draft.More >