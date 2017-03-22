On the Go with Joe at Echo Theater Company - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Echo Theater Company

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was flying high with the folks at the Echo Theater Company as they get ready for their series of Spring Break camps and classes.

The theater company gives guests the opportunity to learn acrobatics, trapeze, aerial dance and physical theater.

Over the week of Spring Break, Echo Theater Company will be offering several Circus Theater camps and classes for kids.

To learn more, visit EchoTheaterCompanyPDX.org

