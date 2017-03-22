Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Wednesday, March 22

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, March 22:

They are two chicks who love to play with bugs. Kristie Reddick and Jessica Honaker call themselves the “Bug Chicks,” and they are not afraid to get up close and personal with some creepy crawlers. The pair of scientists spoke with MORE’s Molly Riehl about their hobby. They say their goal is to help people appreciate the insects in our lives. To learn more about the Bug Chicks, visit TheBugChicks.com.

Are you tired of spending big bucks on your beauty regiment? The Beauty Kitchen’s Heather Marianna says you can easily skip the beauty aisle and head straight to the grocery one for help. She shows MORE how to make an easy DIY face treatment, and to then use the leftovers to make a delicious salsa. To learn more about Heather, visit HeatherMarianna.tv

Tiny houses are already a huge hit in Portland, but what about tiny saunas? The Mobile Hotspot Wellness Center is a traveling sauna, massage and yoga center that roams around the Portland metro for various events. The hotspot features an 8-foot cedar sauna, cold rinse, changing tent, massage chairs and yoga parlor. Guests can reserve the sauna trailer for parties, events or just for fun at your home. To book your reservation, visit MobileHotspotWellness.com.

