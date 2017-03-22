Tiny, traveling sauna brings relaxation to Portland locals

Tiny houses are already a huge hit in Portland, but what about tiny saunas?

The Mobile Hotspot Wellness Center is a traveling sauna, massage and yoga center that roams around the Portland metro for various events.

The hotspot features an 8-foot cedar sauna, cold rinse, changing tent, massage chairs and yoga parlor.

Guests can reserve the sauna trailer for parties, events or just for fun at your home.

To book your reservation, visit MobileHotspotWellness.com.

