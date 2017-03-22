Man gets 14 days in accidental shooting of wife in Sunriver - KPTV - FOX 12

Man gets 14 days in accidental shooting of wife in Sunriver

By The Associated Press
BEND, OR (AP) -

A 21-year-old man whose wife was shot in the leg at an alcohol-fueled gathering in Sunriver has been sentenced to two weeks in jail.

The Bulletin reports Mikhail Pitsul pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of pointing a firearm at another person and recklessly endangering another person.

The California man was among 10 people who rented a place in the Oregon resort community during the New Year's holiday.

An argument broke out early Jan. 1, and he grabbed a gun to de-escalate the situation. A struggle ensued and someone pulled the trigger. The prosecution and the defense said it's unclear who pulled the trigger.

Deschutes County Judge Beth Bagley told Pitsul that bringing out a gun never calms things down.

