Scappoose man dies in five-vehicle Hwy 30 crash near Sauvie Isla - KPTV - FOX 12

Scappoose man dies in five-vehicle Hwy 30 crash near Sauvie Island Bridge

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Oregon State Police Photo: Oregon State Police
Image: Air 12/KPTV Image: Air 12/KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Scappoose man died in a crash involving five vehicles on Highway 30 near the Sauvie Island Bridge.

Emergency crews responded to the area near Milepost 10.5, just east of the bridge, at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Lewis Demars, 58, of Scappoose, was heading east on the highway when he drove his 2004 Ford Ranger across the centerline and into oncoming traffic.

The truck hit a 2012 Toyota Camry nearly head-on. The Camry then spun out and hit the side of a westbound 2007 Kenworth dump truck.

After hitting the dump truck, the Camry went across the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2010 Honda Fit.

The Ford Ranger continued eastbound a short distance after the initial collision and crashed head-on into a 2003 GMC utility van.

Demars was pronounced dead at the scene. Steven Richards, 46, of Vancouver, Laurie Davis, 61, of Scappoose, and Breckon Scott, 26, of Camas, were all taken to the hospital.

The driver of the dump truck, Michael Williams, 38, of Portland, was not injured, according to police.  

Highway 30 was shut down until around 1 p.m. 

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, Portland Fire & Rescue, Scappoose Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.