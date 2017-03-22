Police searching for missing 25-year-old woman last seen in SE Portland

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 25-year-old woman last seen in southeast Portland.

Maddie Elizabeth Smith was last seen at 8 p.m. March 14 near Southeast 172nd Avenue and Foster Road when she ran away from her father's vehicle. Smith was not wearing shoes or a coat.

Smith has no known medical issues and is her own guardian, according to police, but her family is concerned about her welfare.

Officers said Smith has struggled with addiction and may have been under the influence of intoxicants at the time she ran away.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue and North Oregon Search and Rescue (NORSAR) assisted in search efforts Wednesday near the area Smith was last seen, but did not find any sign of her.

Smith is described as a white woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair that is dyed pink. She has multiple piercings.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911 so police can check on her. Anyone with non-emergency information about Smith or her location is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.