Sheriff: Man pulled gun, cordless drill during Douglas County crime spree

A man pulled a gun, a knife and a cordless drill during a crime spree in Douglas County that ended when he crashed a stolen car into a tree, according to deputies.

Investigators said Sherman Lee Plale, 42, of Myrtle Creek, displayed a knife at Lincare in Roseburg and demanded money from an employee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said he stole the employee's wallet and drove away in a Ford Explorer.

Plale then drove to an unoccupied home on Amanda Street, ransacked the place and stole a cordless drill, according to deputies.

The Lincare employee's wallet was later found at the home.

Deputies said Plale then forced his way into another nearby home, pointed the cordless drill at the 68-year-old man and 66-year-old woman inside and demanded the keys to their car.

Plale drove the stolen 2006 Kia Sorento to a home on Corvallis Avenue, according to deputies, where he pulled a gun on a 49-year-old woman and demanded the keys to her car.

Investigators said Plale was given the keys, but he drove away in the Kia he stole from the previous home.

Plale was finally taken into custody after crashing into a tree on Corvallis Avenue at around 9 p.m. Deputies said a K-9 tracked him down west of the Douglas County Fairgrounds after the crash.

Plale was booked into the Douglas County Jail on multiple charges including robbery, kidnapping, burglary, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Sutherlin Police Department and Oregon State Police.

