Deputies arrest suspect in multiple burglaries, car thefts in Marion County

A suspect in multiple burglaries and car thefts was found hiding in a trailer near Scotts Mills, according to deputies.

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a tip that Matthew Stephen Goldsby, 28, was staying in a travel trailer on the 2900 block of Crooked Finger Road Northeast.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said they found Goldsby hiding in a compartment inside the trailer.

Goldsby was identified as the suspect in several investigations spanning multiple jurisdictions after he was caught on camera at burglary scenes, according to investigators.

Tony Doody owns the Monitor Inn and says he kicked Goldsby out about four years ago. His bar is one of the several places deputies say Goldsby broke into.

"I guess that's one of the dangers when you kick somebody out. You gotta worry about them coming back," said Doody. "He opened up all of these cabinets looking for anything worth stealing."

On February 9, 16 security cameras caught Goldsby's every move.

"Everything up until the point he cut the wires we have on video," said Doody.

According to Doody, Goldsby got away with about $10 in quarters but cause about $3,000 worth of damage to the doors, cameras and alarm system.

"You know, if he wanted 15 bucks, I would've given him 15 bucks, and it would've saved him a whole lot of effort," said Doody.

Goldsby was booked into the Marion County Jail on numerous charges including burglary, theft, unlawful use of a vehicle and possession of heroin.

