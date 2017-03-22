Oregon man accused of breaking into house to watch ex-wife undress

Eugene police arrested a 62-year-old man accused of breaking into his ex-wife's house to watch her undress.

The Register-Guard reports that David Schrenk of Creswell faces charges of burglary, criminal mischief and invasion of personal privacy.

Schrenk allegedly broke into the Eugene home in February, seven months after the couple divorced. He's also accused of tampering with a fan, the walls and the home's electrical system.

Schrenk was arraigned Tuesday and is expected to return to court on April 26.

