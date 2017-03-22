Police arrest suspect in possible Hwy 26 carjacking

The Portland Police Bureau have arrested a man suspected of carjacking a motorist on Highway 26 Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Central Precinct responded to reports of a person, identified as 45-year-old Carlos Alberto Ruelas, yelling and throwing large boulders at cars from the side of Highway 26 near the Canyon Tunnel at 1:48 p.m. Two cars were damaged.

Before officers could get to the scene, Ruelas forced his way into a stopped vehicle and told the driver to drive away from the scene. Ruelas was armed with a large stick and a pocket knife.

The driver of that vehicle was able to get out of the car at Southwest 185th Avenue and told police he was compelled to drive by the suspect.

With assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton Police Department, PPB officers were able to stop Ruelas on Highway 26 and Jackson School Road and take him into custody.

Police say the victim was not injured in this incident.

Robbery detectives responded to the scene to lead the investigation.

Ruelas was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of robbery in the second degree, unlawful use of a vehicle, criminal mischief in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the third degree.

