Wheeler proposes resolution to cement Portland’s ‘sanctuary city’ status

Mayor Ted Wheeler took steps to make Portland’s “sanctuary city” status official Tuesday with a new city resolution.

The resolution basically cements what Wheeler has been saying since the general election in November - Portland will provide sanctuary to all immigrants and refugees.

Wheeler introduced the resolution at the City Council meeting, saying that Portland’s welcoming attitude towards all people is part of the city’s identity.

Wheeler professed his support for sanctuary status right after the election when President Trump said he would withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities.

That threat has not deterred Wheeler or the Multnomah County commissioners who showed up in support of the resolution Wednesday.

Immigrant advocates like Andrea Williams with Causa Oregon say there is significant fear circulating through the community and that it’s keeping immigrants from seeking emergency services or even driving their kids to school.

Williams believes a move like the one taken Wednesday is key to reassuring local families.

“It’s vital that immigrant families hear loud and clear from their city that they won’t be under threat of deportation for simply interacting with city institutions,” she said.

The vote passed late Wednesday afternoon but is also a largely symbolic move, as Oregon law already forbids law enforcement in the state from using any public resources to find or arrest undocumented immigrants who haven’t committed any other crimes.

