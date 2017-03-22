Metro West Rose Festival Princess crowned

The Metro West Rose Festival Princess has been crowned.

Century High School senior Michaela Canete was named to the 2017 Rose Festival Court on Wednesday.

Canete is a member of Key Club International, the National Honor Society, the Mentorship Program, the Century High School Cheer Team, and the Century High School Dance Team. She enjoys yoga, hiking, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

After graduating high school, Canete plans on attending Oregon State University to major in both Education and Biology with the goal of being a Science Professor or Biomedical Researcher.

Canete's favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

