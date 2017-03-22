Metro East Rose Festival Princess crowned

The Metro East Rose Festival Princess has been crowned.

Oregon City High School junior Madisyn Montgomery was named to the 2017 Rose Festival Court.

Montgomery is a member of OASC, serving as the State President in 2016-17. She has been a Girl Scout for 10 years and is currently an Ambassador.

After graduating high school, Montgomery plans on attending college to explore business and arts, and dreams of becoming a public speaker.

Montgomery's favorite Rose Festival event is the Grand Floral Parade.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.