Troubled tenant removed by police after threatening neighbors

People at a southwest Portland apartment complex say they’ve been living in fear recently after a tenant with mental health issues threatened to kill them.

Neighbors at the Heritage Apartments say the man has been acting erratically for a few weeks and that they’ve been trying to get help. Then things finally came to a head Tuesday night.

“He started threatening to blow everybody up and he showed up his little part of a bomb that he’s got so far to people, and that’s when we really got scared and really started making phone calls to get something done,” neighbor Yolanda Harris said. “We were being ignored.”

Neighbors say the man had gotten an eviction notice and was supposed to be out this Sunday, but instead left a note on the front door of his apartment with Sunday’s date and the words “All Die.”

The other tenants say he was also vandalizing the complex, the rental dropbox and even cars in the parking lot with crosses and RIP signs.

Portland police responded Wednesday and say the man was taken into custody on a police hold after officers believed he may harm pedestrians walking by.

He was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment, and police say he may have been on illegal drugs.

Police confirm the man did threaten to kill people and also checked out the report of a homemade bomb. The Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit responded and determined the object the man was making was not actually an explosive.

Neighbors hope he gets the help he needs, but added that they are also concerned for the health of others in the building.

Police say that this man has refused help from social services in the past, but they will keep trying to connect him with services.

FOX 12 is not naming the man since he hasn’t been charged with a crime at this point, though officers say that may change as the investigation continues.

