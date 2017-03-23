Car crashes into Vancouver pot shop, no injuries reported

A car crashed into a marijuana shop in Vancouver late Wednesday afternoon.

Vancouver Police Department said a car crashed into Main Street Marijuana East located in the 16000 block of Southeast 12th Street.

No injuries were reported.

FOX 12 spoke with the driver. He said that his brakes went out as he was trying to park right in front of the building.

The driver said he was terrified as his car rolled through the glass, but thankful everyone's OK.

A security guard said he saw everything and that business continued despite the chaos.

"I was just sitting there, and then I saw a car pop up on the curb and then it hit the window. Just glad there's no one standing there, someone could have got hurt," said the security guard.

Crews were on scene cleaning up a lot of broken glass, they say the damages could be up to $5,000.

Police have spoken with the driver. No word on if he faces any charges.

