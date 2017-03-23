Portland firefighter named Royal Rosarian Newsmaker of the Year nominee

A Portland firefighter is now getting noticed for his quick thinking during the natural gas explosion in northwest Portland last October.

Lieutenant Peter St. John was named as FOX 12's nominee for the Royal Rosarian Newsmaker of the Year by Pete Ferryman Wednesday night.

On October 19, 2016, St. John responded to a gas leak at Portland Bagelworks. He says he saw gas waves coming from a line right outside the building and knew he had to act quick.

With the help of his team, they pulled fire alarms and got everyone out.

St. John has been dubbed a hero for his efforts but he says it's what anyone would have done.

"I was just doing my job. Anyone on the bureau would have done the same thing so I don't feel like a hero, I was just doing my job," said St. John.

St. John says he's grateful to be nominated and feels very supported by the community.

