PBOT crews close NW Skyline to make repairs to W. Burnside

Those drivers traveling through the West Hills will have yet another closure to deal with Thursday.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said they will be closing a section of Northwest Skyline Boulevard Thursday morning between West Burnside Street and Northwest Cornell Road.

PBOT said the closure is necessary in order for crews to make repairs to West Burnside after a massive landslide came down across the road on March 15.

Burnside has been closed since the slide will remain closed through Friday.

Crews will be repaving 2 miles of road on Burnside beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday. Repair work will end at 6 p.m.

Local traffic will have access to Skyline from the north via Cornell Road.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.