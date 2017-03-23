On the Go with Joe at High Hopes: The Journey of John F. Kennedy

Joe V. was in southwest Portland getting an inside look at a new exhibit featuring rare items associated with John F. Kennedy.

The Oregon Historical Society will be opening their exhibit called High Hopes: The Journey of John F. Kennedy on Saturday.

More than 150 rare items will be on display including Kennedy’s Oval Office coffee table, one of Jacqueline Kennedy’s dresses and the CBS News camera that shot the footage of Jack Ruby shooting Lee Harvey Oswald.

The exhibit is located at 1200 Southwest Park Avenue.

