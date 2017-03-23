Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Thursday, March 23

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, March 23:

He is one of the biggest names in music and now you can catch some of his music in Portland. A special Elton John tribute show will be held on Saturday to mark the musician’s 70th birthday. MORE got the chance to speak with local star Tony Starlight about the show Sir Elton John fans are sure to love. There are still tickets available for the show. Visit TonyStarlight.com for more information.

The Oregon Coast has no shortage of delicious seafood, including oysters. MORE’s Molly Riehl took a trip to the Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery to learn more about the business and science behind raising oysters. The Friends of Netarts Bay will be offering a free tour of the hatchery, as well as other areas on April 2. To learn more about the tour, visit EventBrite.com.

