Vernonia dress shop draws girls from across state, country lines


Vernonia dress shop draws girls from across state, country lines

VERNONIA, OR (KPTV) -

A Vernonia dress shop is attracting teenage girls and women from across the Northwest and even Canada.

Christellas is jam packed with beautiful prom dress and gowns.

MORE stopped by the dress shop and spoke with co-owner Michelle Moline. She gave us an inside look at 2017’s hottest dress styles and what the shop is doing to prepare for the upcoming prom season.

Christellas is located at 1462 Bridge Street in Vernonia. 

