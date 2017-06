The Oregon Coast has no shortage of delicious seafood, including oysters.

MORE’s Molly Riehl took a trip to the Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery to learn more about the business and science behind raising oysters.

The Friends of Netarts Bay will be offering a free tour of the hatchery, as well as other areas on April 2. To learn more about the tour, visit EventBrite.com.

