John Oliver's Dancing Zebra inspires internet videos, MORE's Molly Riehl

During his "Last Week Tonight" show on Sunday, host John Oliver did a bit about traffic enforcers in Bolivia who dress up as zebras.

Oliver was inspired to record a video of a person dressed as a zebra dancing in front of a green screen and uploaded it to YouTube for his fans to use in funny ways.

Social media users took the footage and ran with it, creating several funny dancing videos. And MORE's own Molly Riehl was also inspired by the dancing zebra, and became a dancing tiger! Any MORE fans going to take advantage of that footage? 

