Police: 2 injured after stepping into traffic in 2 different crashes

Portland police said two people were injured Wednesday night in two separate crashes within an hour of each other.

Officers from the east Precinct responded to the area of Southeast 125th Avenue and Division Street around 9:33 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian-involved crash.

When the officers and medical personnel arrived on scene they found Anatoly Alexeivich Pavlenko, 51, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Pavlenko was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

According to traffic investigators, Pavlenko was not in a crosswalk when he stepped into traffic on Division and was struck by a 1993 Honda Accord being driven by 33-year-old Tekle Hamine Tufa.

Investigators said Pavlenko was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident, and that Tufa remained and scene and cooperated with police. Neither men received citations over the crash.

Within minutes, officers responded to a second similar incident, this time in the 4900 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, where police and medical personnel found 43-year-old Andrew Everett Hennes suffering from serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Hennes was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers said he stepped into traffic from a west curb line and was struck by a southbound 1996 Chrysler Town & Country Van driven by Billy Deshan Nelson, 44. Nelson remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

No citations were issued to either Nelson or Hennes.

