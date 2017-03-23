Medical examiner IDs two Portland men shot, killed in Vancouver

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has identified two Portland men who were shot and killed outside of a Vancouver apartment complex.

Allen J. Collins, 37, and Jason D. Benton, 42, were found dead from gunshot wounds on the 1500 block of Northeast 140th Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

The medical examiner determined their manner of death was homicide.

Detectives said it is believed the victims knew the shooter. A person of interest was identified, however that person's name was not released by officers.

A vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the area of the shooting was also recovered by police.

No arrests have been made in the case and no other details were released about the investigation.

