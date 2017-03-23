Sheriff: Man fired shotgun, refused to let woman use road in Lincoln County

A man fired a shotgun into the ground near a woman who was looking for a friend's home and would not let her pass, according to deputies.

Richard Stephen Slebioda, 68, of Otis, was arrested Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Panther Creek in Otis at 4 p.m. Investigators said a woman was looking for a friend's address in the area and came upon a vehicle parked in the roadway.

The woman got out of her car and was confronted by Slebioda. Deputies said Slebioda was "agitated" about the woman wanting to use the road and would not let her pass.

Slebioda then fired a shotgun into the ground near the woman, according to investigators. Debris hit the woman, but she was not injured.

Deputies said she went back to her car, but Slebioda then menaced her with a handgun. The woman ran away.

Slebioda was located by deputies and arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and recklessly endangering. The guns were seized by deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.