Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2013 shooting outside Portland nightclub

A jury convicted a man of murder for the deadly 2013 shooting outside a Portland nightclub.

Xavier Dorell Bolden, 26, was convicted Thursday and sentenced to life in prison.

Bolden shot and killed 30-year-old Durieul Harris outside the Fountaine Bleau in November 2013. The club on the 200 block of Northeast Broadway has since closed.

Police responded to the scene after an early morning fight inside the club led to shots fired outside. Officers said there were as many as 100 people outside the club when they arrived.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Bolden was identified as the shooter by investigators. He was arrested in Las Vegas in September 2014 and later extradited back to Oregon.

"Anonymous tips given to Crime Stoppers of Oregon and a few brave witnesses coming forward were critical in securing the indictment and eventual conviction in this case," according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

After the shooting, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission issued an emergency liquor license suspension for the Fountaine Bleau, citing a history of serious and persistent problems at the club.

