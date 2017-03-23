Vancouver police arrest man accused of robbing bank, two credit unions

Vancouver police arrest man accused of robbing bank, two credit - KPTV - FOX 12

Surveillance image of bank robbery suspect released by Vancouver Police Department. Surveillance image of bank robbery suspect released by Vancouver Police Department.
Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank and two credit unions in Vancouver this month.

Howard O. Johnson Jr., 29, was arrested Thursday on three counts of first-degree robbery.

Police said he robbed an iQ Credit Union on March 7 and then a U.S. Bank and Columbia Credit Union on March 14.

After the March 14 robberies, which occurred within 20 minutes of each other, police released a surveillance image of the suspect and asked for the public's help identifying him.

No details were released by police about what led Johnson's arrest Thursday.

