Vancouver police arrest man accused of robbing bank, two credit unions

The search for an 11-year-old that became distressed in the water at the Wallace Marine Park Friday afternoon was suspended late Friday evening.More >
A letter from Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman to Mayor Ted Wheeler painted a graphic picture of what happened during dueling protests in downtown Portland on June 4.More >
The annual World Naked Bike Ride is set to start at 9 p.m. at northeast Portland's Fernhill Park.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a dozen DUII drivers Friday night.More >
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.More >
Police have arrested an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a woman and her 9-year-old son multiple times in Gresham in May.More >
Forest Grove police contacted school district administrators Thursday regarding suspicious financial activity conducted by Marisela Vasquez.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
A construction worker died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a dump truck experiencing mechanical problems, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.More >
A day after a woman was hurt in a hit-and—run crash outside a bakery in the Montavilla neighborhood, her friends and co-workers gathered together to show their support.More >
