Suspect in Hwy 26 carjacking faces judge

Carlos Ruelas faced a judge Thursday, one day after police say he carjacked the driver of a pickup and led officers on a pursuit on Highway 26. (KPTV)

The man accused of carjacking a driver on Highway 26 faced a judge Thursday.

Wearing street clothes and speaking with his attorney through an interpreter, Carlos Ruelas pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, but police say he was responsible for some very scary moments on highway 26 Wednesday.

Investigators said Ruelas was throwing rocks at cars near the Vista Ridge Tunnel, damaging two vehicles.

While responding to those reports, officers discovered Ruelas opened the door of a pickup, and armed with a pocket knife and a large stick, carjacked the driver and forced him to head west on Highway 26.

Highway cameras captured the pursuit as police followed the pickup truck, and in court documents officers reported seeing a struggle going on in the cab until the truck came to a stop at Cornell Road and Highway 26 when the driver “tumbled” out of the driver’s side door.

The driver of the vehicle said Ruelas had hit him several times in the ribs while forcing him to drive down the highway before he could escape the truck.

Officers eventually stopped the truck in the median of Highway 26 near Jackson School Road and arrested Ruelas, who was taken into custody without further incident.

Ruelas is now facing a Measure 11 charge of second-degree robbery, along with a handful of other charges including second-degree kidnapping and second-degree criminal mischief.

He is expected back in court at the end of the month.

