Police searching for arson suspect accused of lighting couch on fire on porch

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected in a case of arson at a Wilsonville apartment complex.

According to police, employees at the Boulder Creek Apartments at 6600 Southwest Wilsonville Road reported a man lighting a couch on fire on the back porch of an apartment before running from the scene.

The fire on the couch was able to be extinguished without further damage to the apartment.

A woman living at the apartments said she grabbed her son and ran when she saw fire below her apartment.

"I could see flames coming out from below our apartment. So I ran back in for my son, I didn't have shoes on. We ran right our and ran straight to our complex manager," the woman said.

The witnesses described the suspect as a dark-skinned man standing approximately 6 feet tall who was in his late teens or early 20s and had an Afro-style haircut with some facial hair. He was wearing a black hooded top and jeans.

The witnesses were able to provide enough information that investigators have compiled a composite sketch.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Wilsonville Police Department at 503-682-1012.

