Rescue animals need new homes after foreclosure of farm

Dogs, cats and a pig with a special gift are just some of the 100 animals looking for homes now that a local animal rescue is being forced to shut its doors.

Tracy Nichols, the owner of Northwest Love All Animal Rescue, has been taking care of these animals for a while, but she recently suffered a debilitating injury that kept her from working full-time.

Without a steady income, she was unable to keep up with the payments for her 10-acre property in Battle Ground and the bank has since been foreclosed on the properties mortgage.

Now, the future of more than 100 rescue animals is uncertain.

The animal rescue is working to find loving adoptive families for all sorts of furry friends, including dogs, cats, donkeys and horses. There's even a pig that can sense when someone is going to have a seizure.

Nichols worries that some of her animals will be easier to place in new homes than others.

"My biggest thing right now, my biggest concern is the cats," she said. "And with the overpopulation right now and kitten season around the corner, it's really hard. But we've had quite a bit of a response. I'm hoping that we can get placement for them all."

Nichols did file for bankruptcy and said she even made several attempts to negotiate with her bank in order to keep the animal rescue.

Instead, she was given an eviction notice ordering her to vacate the property within a week.

Although Nichols does intend to obey the eviction order, she said she will continue her fight to keep the animal rescue in operation by finding a new and more affordable location.

