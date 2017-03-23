Benson High School crowns Rose Festival Princess

The 15th and final princess has been named to the 2017 Rose Festival Court.

On Thursday, Benson High School crowned senior Krishay Hayes-Motley as their princess.

Hayes-Motley plays volleyball and received the PIL Volleyball Award-2nd Team All League. She is on the prom committee and participates with the Red Cross.

After graduating high school, Hayes-Motley wants to attend college and study to become a nurse practitioner.

Hayes-Motley's favorite Rose Festival event is CityFair.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.