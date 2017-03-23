Benson High School crowns Rose Festival Princess

Rose Festival organizers say there were enough flowers on the Grand Floral Parade floats to send Mom a bouquet for decades, and now those flowers are being reused for a good cause.More >
Rose Festival organizers say there were enough flowers on the Grand Floral Parade floats to send Mom a bouquet for decades, and now those flowers are being reused for a good cause.More >
A little rain this year didn’t stop the thousands of dedicated fans who came out for the event.More >
A little rain this year didn’t stop the thousands of dedicated fans who came out for the event.More >
The highlight of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, rolled through the streets of the Rose City SaturdayMore >
The highlight of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, rolled through the streets of the Rose City SaturdayMore >
Century High School senior Michaela Canete was crowned the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen Saturday morning at a coronation ceremony held ahead of the Grand Floral Parade.More >
Century High School senior Michaela Canete was crowned the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen Saturday morning at a coronation ceremony held ahead of the Grand Floral Parade.More >
As part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival, more people were knighted by the Royal Rosarians on Friday.More >
As part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival, more people were knighted by the Royal Rosarians on Friday.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is in full swing, and this weekend is one of the main events: the Grand Floral Parade.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is in full swing, and this weekend is one of the main events: the Grand Floral Parade.More >
The kids took over the spotlight for the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade.More >
The kids took over the spotlight for the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade.More >
Thousands came out Saturday night for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight ParadeMore >
Thousands came out Saturday night for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight ParadeMore >
It was a Brilliant Rose Festival night in downtown Portland for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade!More >
It was a Brilliant Rose Festival night in downtown Portland for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade!More >
The theme of this year's Portland Rose Festival is "Brilliant," and after weeks of community appearances, the 15 princesses of the Rose Court had their final judged event.More >
The theme of this year's Portland Rose Festival is "Brilliant," and after weeks of community appearances, the 15 princesses of the Rose Court had their final judged event.More >
The search for an 11-year-old that became distressed in the water at the Wallace Marine Park Friday afternoon was suspended late Friday evening.More >
The search for an 11-year-old that became distressed in the water at the Wallace Marine Park Friday afternoon was suspended late Friday evening.More >
A letter from Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman to Mayor Ted Wheeler painted a graphic picture of what happened during dueling protests in downtown Portland on June 4.More >
A letter from Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman to Mayor Ted Wheeler painted a graphic picture of what happened during dueling protests in downtown Portland on June 4.More >
The annual World Naked Bike Ride is set to start at 9 p.m. at northeast Portland's Fernhill Park.More >
The annual World Naked Bike Ride is set to start at 9 p.m. at northeast Portland's Fernhill Park.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a dozen DUII drivers Friday night.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a dozen DUII drivers Friday night.More >
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.More >
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.More >
Police have arrested an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a woman and her 9-year-old son multiple times in Gresham in May.More >
Police have arrested an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a woman and her 9-year-old son multiple times in Gresham in May.More >
Forest Grove police contacted school district administrators Thursday regarding suspicious financial activity conducted by Marisela Vasquez.More >
Forest Grove police contacted school district administrators Thursday regarding suspicious financial activity conducted by Marisela Vasquez.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
A construction worker died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a dump truck experiencing mechanical problems, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.More >
A construction worker died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a dump truck experiencing mechanical problems, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.More >
A day after a woman was hurt in a hit-and—run crash outside a bakery in the Montavilla neighborhood, her friends and co-workers gathered together to show their support.More >
A day after a woman was hurt in a hit-and—run crash outside a bakery in the Montavilla neighborhood, her friends and co-workers gathered together to show their support.More >