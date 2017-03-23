Oregon brewery partners with recycling cooperative for refillable beer bottle program

A local brewery has a new way for beer drinkers to "Go Green."

Craft brew fans won't have to toss their beer bottles now because a refillable beer bottle program just launched in the metro area.

While the notions of craft beer and recycling are deeply rooted in Portland, the program does not involve beer-drinkers refilling their own bottles.

Instead, the bottles go back to the Double Mountain Brewery and Taproom, which is teaming up with the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative for the program.

The new program was launched Thursday at Milwaukie BottleDrop.

How the program works is that people can take Double Mountain beer bottles to any BottleDrop redemption center and they will be returned to the brewery to be reused.

The program is more cost effective than traditional glass recycling and has a softer carbon footprint.

Despite the benefits, there aren't that many refillable bottle programs in the U.S.

“I love being a brewer in Oregon, it's the most amazing place on earth and to bring back a long thought process that worked across the globe, starting in Oregon, seems apropos,” Matt Swihart with Double Mountain Brewery explained.

This is just Phase One of the pilot program, organizers said. They hope to bring in more breweries to the program and establish a new bottle-washing facility.

The program is funded and managed by the beverage and grocery industries at no cost to taxpayers.

Even for those not drinking Double Mountain, there is some extra incentive to visit a BottleDrop soon. Starting April 1, the redemption value for eligible containers will increase from 5 to 10 cents.

