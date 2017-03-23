State Troopers cracking down on illegal crabbing on the Oregon coast

The search for an 11-year-old that became distressed in the water at the Wallace Marine Park Friday afternoon was suspended late Friday evening.More >
Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office rescued two rafters who went into the water at McIver State Park Saturday evening.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a dozen DUII drivers Friday night.More >
The annual World Naked Bike Ride is set to start at 9 p.m. at northeast Portland's Fernhill Park.More >
Crews spent Saturday afternoon fighting a logging debris fire in a ravine near Hillsboro Highway near Newberg.More >
A letter from Portland Police Bureau Chief Mike Marshman to Mayor Ted Wheeler painted a graphic picture of what happened during dueling protests in downtown Portland on June 4.More >
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.More >
Forest Grove police contacted school district administrators Thursday regarding suspicious financial activity conducted by Marisela Vasquez.More >
While some people headed to libraries to cool off this weekend, other took the chance to stop at a tool library to check out how to get some sunny summer projects done.More >
Police have arrested an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a woman and her 9-year-old son multiple times in Gresham in May.More >
