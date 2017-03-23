One person injured in two vehicle crash in Washington County

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a two vehicle crash on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard Thursday night.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on SW Cedar Hills Blvd near the off-ramp from Highway 26.

TVF&R said a truck collided with a small sedan.

One person in the sedan had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to OHSU. No word on the victims condition.

No other injuries were reported.

