One person injured in two vehicle crash in Washington County - KPTV - FOX 12

One person injured in two vehicle crash in Washington County

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a two vehicle crash on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard Thursday night.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on SW Cedar Hills Blvd near the off-ramp from Highway 26.

TVF&R said a truck collided with a small sedan.

One person in the sedan had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to OHSU. No word on the victims condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.