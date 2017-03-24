Families of Oregon Ducks players, coaches relishing in NCAA tournament success

While University of Oregon fans and alums are relishing in the big win over Michigan in the Sweet 16, so too are the families of the players and coaches.

The Oregon Marching Band and cheerleading squad again sent the Ducks down the road to the arena on their road to the Final Four, but the largest cheers came from family members.

West Linn freshman Payton Pritchard had the largest and loudest contingent in the Sprint Center and back at the team hotel.

"It's kind of a blessing in disguise because we have so much family out here. Terry [Payton's father] is from Oklahoma and his mother is from Kansas," said Pritchard's mother, Melissa Pritchard.

Pritchard's extended family was able to watch one of their own start as point guard for the Ducks.

"Everything he has set for himself, he's been able to achieve through hard work and I think regardless of whether what sport, what he does in life, he is going to be successful because he knows that hard work leads to success," said Melissa Pritchard.

Head coach Dana Altman knows success, issuing pregame high fives with family members who came over from Nebraska, where he spent 16 seasons at Creighton.

"We knew he would do well wherever he went. He's a great coach, great guy. We're very excited," said Dana Altman's niece. "We're happy to see him have success at Oregon."

From Altman's niece to the mom of Pac-12 Player of the Year. Dillon Brooks' mother came all the way down from Ontario, Canada.

"We're like ecstatic. We just came in today. My sister is her. My cousin is here. We are pretty excited," said Diane Brooks.

Now, family and friends will get to enjoy at least another two days in Kansas City with Oregon advancing back to the Elite Eight for a second straight year. They play Kansas on Saturday at 5:49 p.m. Pacific Time.

