Crews searching for hiker who fell off trail near Horsetail Falls

Rescue crews are searching for a hiker who fell off a trail in the Columbia River Gorge Thursday afternoon.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said around 3 p.m. the hiker fell about four feet off the Rock of Ages trail.

The hiker was not hurt and is said to have food and water.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said they did receive pings from the hikers cell phone, but then they stop. They believe the hikers phone died.

Crews are having a tough time getting to the hiker due to the terrain, and hope he is staying in one place.

Mountain Wave SAR said the hiker is a 29-year-old man who is an experienced hiker from Florida.

