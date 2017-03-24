Lillard scores 30, Trail Blazers rout Knicks 110-95 - KPTV - FOX 12

Lillard scores 30, Trail Blazers rout Knicks 110-95

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File Image File Image
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers never trailed in a 110-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Lillard had 15 in the first quarter as Portland opened a 14-point lead. The Blazers led by as much as 23 and moved within a game of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for the Knicks, who played without Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose.

Lillard entered Thursday's game averaging 31.2 points since the All-Star break and didn't cool off. He has scored 25 or more in eight straight games, a career-best streak.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.