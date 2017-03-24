Columbia River Gorge hiker found overnight by search and rescue crews

Search and rescue volunteers located a hiker in the Columbia River Gorge early Friday who had been missing for nearly 12 hours.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said teams located the 29-year-old man just before 3 a.m.

Crews said the hiker fell about four feet off the Rock of Ages trail at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Crews said the hiker was cold and wet, but otherwise uninjured and was able to walk out on his own with search and rescue.

He was given dry clothes, food and a hot drink before setting out back down the trail, according to deputies.

Subject in the Gorge cold but doing well. Crews will give him dry clothes, food, & hot drink as needed & are headed back down the trail now. pic.twitter.com/j64qZHhbUG — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) March 24, 2017

Deputies said the hiker called 911 Thursday when he couldn’t find his way back to the Horsetail Falls trailhead.

Officials were able to ping his cell phone but had to work quickly because his battery was dying.

MCSO said the hiker was experienced but unfamiliar with the area. The added he took necessary precautions including researching his route and giving maps of it to his friends.

The hiker made it down safely with crews just before 6:30 a.m.

