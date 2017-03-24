Police: Lake Oswego chase ends when suspect with meth, heroin runs out of gas

A police chase involving a stolen car and a suspect carrying methamphetamine and heroin ended when the driver ran out of gas, according to officers.

A Lake Oswego police officer attempted to stop a car for speeding at 3 a.m., but the driver kept going. Based on the driving, the officer believed the suspect was likely impaired.

A chase continued from Highway 43 toward West Linn and onto Interstate 205. It ended near the Stafford Road exit.

Police took the suspect, Jonathan William Hanna, 28, of Portland, into custody.

Officers determined the car ran out of gas. It had been reported stolen out of Gresham.

Police said Hanna had heroin and meth in his possession. He was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, attempt to elude and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

A passenger in the car was released by police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.