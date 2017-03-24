Semi-truck overturns onto train tracks along Hwy 30 in NW Portland

A semi-truck carry a load of dry cement overturned along Highway 30 Friday morning, according to firefighters

The incident happened around 6:53 a.m. near Northwest Yeon Avenue and Northwest Kittridge Avenue.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the truck flipped over onto the railroad tracks just north of Highway 30.

The driver was able to get out on his own. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the railroad has been notified of the crash.

