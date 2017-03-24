Portland police target NE Sandy for Vision Zero evening mission

Police officers executed a traffic safety mission in northeast Portland Thursday night as a part of Portland’s Vision Zero program.

Between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., officers were stationed to make traffic stops on Northeast Sandy Boulevard, from 37th to 82nd Avenues.

In total, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division, assisted by the North, Central and East Precincts, issued 17 citations for 31 individual violations in addition to 13 written warnings. Officers also arrested three drivers: one for DUII, one for Driving While Revoked and Possession of Methamphetamine and one for an outstanding arrest warrant.

Regarding the City of Portland's Vision Zero effort, the Portland Police Bureau says it is “committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities.”

Vision Zero aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on the streets of Portland by 2025.

To learn more about the program, visit the Vision Zero website.

