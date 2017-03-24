U-Haul stolen from Beaverton children's cancer nonprofit while on US tour

A Beaverton-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children with cancer recently had several important items stolen from a U-Haul while touring the country.

Mascots for a Cure is in the middle of their 53-day tour across the United States. Their goal is to visit young cancer patients in 36 cities, spreading happiness to those families through their colorful mascots.

Officials from Mascots for a Cure said they were visiting a hospital in Springfield, Missouri when their U-Haul trailer was stolen out of their hotel parking lot. When law enforcement officials tracked it down, several key items were still missing.

The organization said pieces of their Sir Roland Braveheart mascot were stolen, including a sword and shield that were autographed by musician Chubby Checker.

Organizer Derek Zinser said the missing mascot is a heavy blow because it is used for kids’ knighting ceremonies.

“The knighting ceremony represents strength and the shield represents, you know, shielding these kids away from cancer, and the sword is fighting in their honor.”

Zinser said the mascot holds no value to the thieves, and that the entire situation is heartbreaking.

“It’s super valuable to us. It’s valuable to these kids and these families. It’s emotional for these families,” Zinser said.

Mascots for a Cure will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday.

If you would like to support Mascots for a Cure, visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.