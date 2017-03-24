Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, March 24

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, March 24:

Have you ever want to see whales along the Oregon Coast? Now you can. Oregon’s whale watching week begins Saturday, March 25. Thousands of gray whales are expected to pass by the coastline on their way to Alaska. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay to talk to the park rangers about the whales' migration patterns. The whales migrate north to Alaska from their breeding grounds in Baja California, Mexico from late March to June. To learn more information about the Whale Watching Center, visit OregonStateParks.org.

The Oregon Coast is a gorgeous place to visit, no matter what time of year. But have you ever had trouble figuring out what to do? Why not ask the folks who know the coast the best --- the Oregon Park Rangers? MORE spoke with a couple of rangers to see what kind of activities are fun to do while on the coast. If you know of any other exciting things to do, go to the MORE Good Day Oregon Facebook page to post your ideas.

