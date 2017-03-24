MORE previews Oregon whale watching season

Have you ever want to see whales along the Oregon Coast? Now you can.

Oregon’s whale watching week begins Saturday, March 25. Thousands of gray whales are expected to pass by the coastline on their way to Alaska.

MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay to talk to the park rangers about the whales' migration patterns. The whales migrate north to Alaska from their breeding grounds in Baja California, Mexico from late March to June.

To learn more information about the Whale Watching Center, visit OregonStateParks.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.