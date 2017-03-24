Park Rangers discuss their favorite Oregon Coast activities

The Oregon Coast is a gorgeous place to visit, no matter what time of year. But have you ever had trouble figuring out what to do?

Why not ask the folks who know the coast the best --- the Oregon Park Rangers?

MORE spoke with a couple of rangers to see what kind of activities are fun to do while on the coast.

If you know of any other exciting things to do, go to the MORE Good Day Oregon Facebook page to post your ideas.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.